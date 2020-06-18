EA says it will ratchet up efforts to crack down on harassment and toxic behavior in its game. This includes making “additional resources and tools” available to its moderation and reporting systems. The publisher says in the past few weeks over 3,500 player-made, in-game assets were removed for being inappropriate and hurtful.
