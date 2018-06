Photo: Hassan Ammar (AP)

Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi was celebrating his team’s goal earlier today against England when things went bad.

(If the Twitter version won’t load, here it is on YouTube)

Maybe a Fortnite dance might have been a better option, dude.



If Epics battle royale wasn’t right for the moment, then we can only hope EA Sports sees the light and gets this in FIFA 19 instead.

And if you’re wondering how Batshuayi is doing afterwards, he’s fine.