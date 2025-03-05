Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Game Tips

EA's Overlooked Monster Hunter-Like And 7 Other Games On Sale For Just $12

Humble Choice subscribers get some great games this month, including Wild Hearts and Pacific Drive

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled EA&#39;s Overlooked Monster Hunter-Like And 7 Other Games On Sale For Just $12
Image: Gearbox / EA / Kepler / Kotaku

Calling all fans of Monster Hunter, creepy forests, awesome 2D action games, and/or intergalactic warfare, this month’s Humble Choice selection is for you.

Suggested Reading

The 8 Sterling K. Brown Moments On Paradise That Made Him A Certified Badass
2025's Latest Retro Surprise Looks Like A Mashup Of Hades And Golden Axe
Avowed's Best Great Axe Is There For The Taking At The Start Of The Game
Why This Under-the-Radar AAA Title Is More Than Just A Far Cry Clone
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 8 Sterling K. Brown Moments On Paradise That Made Him A Certified Badass
2025's Latest Retro Surprise Looks Like A Mashup Of Hades And Golden Axe
Avowed's Best Great Axe Is There For The Taking At The Start Of The Game
Why This Under-the-Radar AAA Title Is More Than Just A Far Cry Clone
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

We are only a few days into a new month. That means all the various video game subscription services out there are refreshing their catalogs to offer some fresh options. And this month’s Humble Choice offerings are especially good. For those unaware, Humble Choice is Humble Bundle’s $12 a month subscription service that grants you a selection of PC games every month while supporting charity, too.

Advertisement

Related Content

2023's Scariest Game Just Added A Feature We Want In Real Life
Report Claims Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Publisher Used AI To Write Apology

Related Content

2023's Scariest Game Just Added A Feature We Want In Real Life
Report Claims Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Publisher Used AI To Write Apology

Here are the eight PC games you get this month if you are Humble Choice subscriber:

  • Pacific Drive
  • Homeworld 3
  • Wild Hearts
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Gravity Circuit
  • Sir Whoopass
  • Racine
  • Cavern of Dreams

Pacific Drive is a fantastic and creepy car-based survival roguelike game set in the rainy and dark forests of the northwest. Avoid the strange anomalies and get out alive while upgrading your car with supplies you scavenge.

Advertisement

Wild Hearts is a underappreciated and overlooked Monster Hunter clone that streamlines parts of the genre while also introducing some original ideas, too. Released in 2023, Wild Hearts was published by EA and developed by Omega Force, and while it has its fans, it’s always felt like this game didn’t get the love it deserved. Perhaps now that will change. But then, considering how everyone is playing a new Monster Hunter game, probably not.

Advertisement

The other game I want to highlight is Homeworld 3. We don’t get a lot of big budget RTS space games anymore, so it was nice to see this one from Blackbird and Gearbox last year. Sadly, the game isn’t great, but as a freebie included with a subscription it might be worth checking out to see if its take on space RTS combat clicks with you.

Advertisement

If you want to grab these games up, you can subscribe to Humble Choice right now and then cancel your subscription later and still keep all of these games.

 .