EA's Overlooked Monster Hunter-Like And 7 Other Games On Sale For Just $12

Calling all fans of Monster Hunter, creepy forests, awesome 2D action games, and/or intergalactic warfare, this month’s Humble Choice selection is for you.

We are only a few days into a new month. That means all the various video game subscription services out there are refreshing their catalogs to offer some fresh options. And this month’s Humble Choice offerings are especially good. For those unaware, Humble Choice is Humble Bundle’s $12 a month subscription service that grants you a selection of PC games every month while supporting charity, too.

Here are the eight PC games you get this month if you are Humble Choice subscriber:

Pacific Drive

Homeworld 3

Wild Hearts

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Gravity Circuit

Sir Whoopass

Racine

Cavern of Dreams

Pacific Drive is a fantastic and creepy car-based survival roguelike game set in the rainy and dark forests of the northwest. Avoid the strange anomalies and get out alive while upgrading your car with supplies you scavenge.

Wild Hearts is a underappreciated and overlooked Monster Hunter clone that streamlines parts of the genre while also introducing some original ideas, too. Released in 2023, Wild Hearts was published by EA and developed by Omega Force, and while it has its fans, it’s always felt like this game didn’t get the love it deserved. Perhaps now that will change. But then, considering how everyone is playing a new Monster Hunter game, probably not.

The other game I want to highlight is Homeworld 3. We don’t get a lot of big budget RTS space games anymore, so it was nice to see this one from Blackbird and Gearbox last year. Sadly, the game isn’t great, but as a freebie included with a subscription it might be worth checking out to see if its take on space RTS combat clicks with you.

If you want to grab these games up, you can subscribe to Humble Choice right now and then cancel your subscription later and still keep all of these games.

