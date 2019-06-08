E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

At EA Play 2019 the large publisher revealed three new games that they are releasing under their EA Originals label. The three games are being developed by smaller studios. No Way Out developers Hazelight, Zoink! developers of Fe and Glowmade are all making games for EA Originals.



In a video released today, EA showcased some of the games, including Rustheart, developed by mobile game developer Glowmade. This will be an action-RPG starring a young boy and his giant robot. Glowmade CEO Johnny Hopper referenced the animated film The Iron Giant as a direct inspiration. The game, according to USgamer, will allow players to fully customize their robot buddy.

The other two games didn’t have as many details revealed at the event.

Lost In Random, is being developed by Zoink! and will be an action fantasy game set in a dark world. Hazelight’s new EA published game doesn’t have a name yet and it seems no other details were shared about it.

No specific platforms or release dates were announced at the event for any of the games.