Apex Legends Season 2 is called “Battle Charge,” and it begins on July 2. Electronic Arts confirmed this date at EA Play this morning, where it revealed more details about Season 2 including a new character as well as a new weapon returning from Titanfall 2.



The new weapon is the L-Star light machine gun, which will be able to break down doors.

According to Respawn, the weapon is very powerful, so to balance it, the L-Star will only be available through care packages.

Season 2 will also include a ranked mode, with skill-based matchmaking and ranked tiers. The Season 2 battle pass will also include more content than the Season 1 battle pass, including more skins and materials.

Finally, a new legend is launching in Season 2. Her name is Wattson and she will be a defensive character, able to place electrical fences down that can block enemies’ progress. The character’s lore is that she and her father actually have a deep history with the arena and its formation.