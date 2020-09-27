Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Coming Early Next Year

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: koei tecmo

Today at the virtual Tokyo Game Show, Koei Tecmo announced Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires.

As with other Empires expansions, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires brings strategic gameplay to the hack-and-slack action of the original title. Here, the goal of uniting China through battles and diplomacy.

Unlike Dynasty Warriors 9, the Empires iteration will not be open world.

The expansion game will be released in early 2021 on Steam, the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

