Forget About The Damn Spice And Focus On Your Thirst Meter In Dune: Awakening

Arrakis is an unforgiving planet, characterized by its vast desert and rocky terrain. Its only redeeming quality is in its spice, but that’s secondary to your need to survive. You require water. Without a constant supply of hydration, the massive sandworms roaming the dunes will be the least of your worries. The game offers a few ways to acquire water, many of which require you to be bloodthirsty. Literally. I hope you’re ready to get your vampire on, because getting water in Dune: Awakening is a messy affair.
Suck up the dew
Sucking up excess dew from flowers is one of the earliest methods you’ll uncover to quench your thirst. These flowers, a pinkish-red in hue, are known as Dew Fields. Their sole purpose is to provide sustenance to survivors like you. You can’t harvest them otherwise.
The downside, however, is that Dew Fields only provide enough water to fill your thirst meter to the first gauge. After that, it’s up to you and your other devices and, um, well ideally you’ll need some blood.
Expand your blood-harvesting capabilities
One of the most effective ways to obtain water in Dune: Awakening is via blood. You won’t encounter bandit camps too frequently, but they’re common enough that you should have a steady supply. Venture out of your base long enough to cut down two or three bandits, or even a player or two if you’re feeling confident, and then harvest their blood using a Blood Extractor and Blood Sack.
With your sustenance in hand, return to your base—ideally one with power, as you’ll need it for the workbench—and dump the blood into a Blood Purifier. It will take some time for the machine to work its magic, drawing out life-saving water from your enemy’s blood. Alternatively, you can drink the blood straight from the Sack.
Craft a Stillsuit
Once you have a steady supply of water, you need to retain your hydration when roaming the desert. That beating sun will suck up moisture quickly. As you run and sweat, a Stillsuit will revitalize your hydration meter slowly by repurposing the water you lose.
To craft a Stillsuit, you must first unlock the initial blueprint from the research table, then build a Fabricator. Once you have the workbench in place, along with the appropriate materials, you can craft:
- Scavenger Stillsuit Body
- Scavenger Stillsuit Boots
- Scavenger Stillsuit Gloves
- Scavenger Stillsuit Mask
Altogether, the suit provides hydration that’ll keep you on your toes…until a sandworm consumes you and you lose it all! That didn’t happen to me, I’m not upset, I promise.
Dune: Awakening is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.