Can You Solo Dune: Awakening?

Can you imagine wandering the world of Arrakis on your own? It’s a daunting prospect, considering the size of the sandworms below and the spaceships above all vying for your head. Thankfully, Dune: Awakening offers options. You’ll always play on a server with other people, but how social you want to be is completely up to you. From one solo player to another, multiplayer isn’t all that scary. Here’s how it works in Dune Awakening!

How multiplayer works in Dune Awakening

When you first start your journey in Dune: Awakening, you’re thrust into a smaller zone that’s more story-centric, allowing you to grasp the ropes of desert survival without worrying about the greater overarching war ongoing across Arrakis: the war for spice. You’ll find yourself traversing Hagga Basin, a mostly PvE zone filled with quests, events, and opportunities to learn the game’s mechanics, combat, and crafting.

It can take some folks approximately 50 hours to fully prep for the game’s endgame, known as the Deep Desert, though some take up to 100 hours to reach this point by playing slowly. What is the Deep Desert in Dune: Awakening? It’s the ultimate battleground. Here, you’ll battle with 300 other players, fighting for spice and politics far above your station.

But worry not, the Deep Desert also features a PvE zone, should you rather avoid open combat with other players!

How to play with friends in Dune Awakening

Everything is better with friends, right? Sure, some of those things are better left unsaid, but we’re talking about playing Dune Awakening multiplayer, of course. You have options here, including joining a guild, partying up with others, and spending a bit of real-world money to host a private server with just you and your buddies.

To play with your pals:

Open your map, then select the social menu from the bottom of the HUD.

Check the players tab to see active players in the server, or search for your friend’s name manually, before sending out a friend request.

Select your prospect once they add you, then hit invite to party.

Alternatively, your friend can invite you, which causes a pop-up to appear on your HUD. If you hit ‘Enter’ when it appears, you’ll join their group, so long as there’s room. Only four players can play in a group.

You can also form a guild for 1,000 Solaris—Dune Awakening’s in-game currency—and amass a small army of players for when you reach the Deep Desert. Sure, it’s expensive and you could use that money for better gear and other investments, but think about all the fun you’ll have with your buddies!

Dune Awakening launches on June 10th on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.