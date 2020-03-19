Due to the effects of coronavirus covid-19, Funimation will delay simultaneous dubs for the spring anime season. The company is temporarily halting production so all staff to work from home. Simulcast subs, however, will not be impacted.
Due to the effects of coronavirus covid-19, Funimation will delay simultaneous dubs for the spring anime season. The company is temporarily halting production so all staff to work from home. Simulcast subs, however, will not be impacted.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.