Brian Ashcraft
anime
Due to the effects of coronavirus covid-19, Funimation will delay simultaneous dubs for the spring anime season. The company is temporarily halting production so all staff to work from home. Simulcast subs, however, will not be impacted.

Brian Ashcraft

