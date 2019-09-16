The first three games of famous Japanese role-playing game series Dragon Quest are coming to the Switch, Square Enix announced this morning.



On September 27, 1986’s Dragon Quest, 1987’s Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line and 1988’s Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation will be available on the Nintendo Switch. Originally, when they came to the U.S., the games were titled Dragon Warrior. The games are delightfully cheap, with Dragon Quest selling for $4.99, Dragon Quest II for $6.49 and Dragon Quest III at $12.49.

We’re already up to Dragon Quest XI, so the throwback will be fun, or at least educational, for anyone who got in on the series more recently.

