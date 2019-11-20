Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:dragon quest
559
Save

Dragon Quest X is getting a browser game version in Japan. Next year, it will be playable on PC, smartphones, and tablets. More details are expected to be revealed at a later date. No word yet on an international release.

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts