Dragon Quest X is getting a browser game version in Japan. Next year, it will be playable on PC, smartphones, and tablets. More details are expected to be revealed at a later date. No word yet on an international release.
Dragon Quest X is getting a browser game version in Japan. Next year, it will be playable on PC, smartphones, and tablets. More details are expected to be revealed at a later date. No word yet on an international release.
Share This Story
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.