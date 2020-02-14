Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Dragon Quest makes excellent Valentine’s Day sweets. Twitter user Manna shows how he made a series of chocolate Dragon Quest theme hearts, which look so cute and so yummy.

