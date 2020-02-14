Dragon Quest makes excellent Valentine’s Day sweets. Twitter user Manna shows how he made a series of chocolate Dragon Quest theme hearts, which look so cute and so yummy.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.