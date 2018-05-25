Out of all the fan art I’ve seen, Dragon Ball or not, this is the first time I’ve ever seen it created on a carpet quite like this.



The tableau in question is Yamcha’s death pose. But instead of it being drawn on paper with pencil, it was made on the carpet.

Twitter user Agito’s carpet makes impressions when people walk or on it or move their hands across it, making it possible to “draw.”

And thus, this was the perfect place to create this:

Here are some more of Agito’s masterpieces.

For more carpet art, you can follow Agito on Twitter or Instagram.