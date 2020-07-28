Dragon Ball Themed Sweets Coming To Family Mart In Japan

Image : Bandai Candy

Wagashi (和菓子) are traditional Japanese sweets made with mochi and sweet fillings to be enjoyed with tea. This week, Dragon Ball themed confections are going on sale at Family Marts across Japan.



As evident in the ad copy above, which claims “Japanese sweets for men,” this appears to be aimed at dudes. (M’kay!)

Priced at 398 yen ($3.78), each set comes with a matcha-flavored Shenron wagashi and a custard-filled Dragon Ball.



Since the are seven different Dragon Balls, you can try to collect, eat, rather, all of them!



Which means you’ll have a whole plate of Shenron to plow through.

