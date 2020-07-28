Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Dragon Ball Themed Sweets Coming To Family Mart In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:dragon ball
dragon ballanimemangadragon ball zkotakueastjapansnacktaku
Illustration for article titled iDragon Ball/i Themed Sweets Coming To Family Mart In Japan
Image: Bandai Candy
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Wagashi (和菓子) are traditional Japanese sweets made with mochi and sweet fillings to be enjoyed with tea. This week, Dragon Ball themed confections are going on sale at Family Marts across Japan.

As evident in the ad copy above, which claims “Japanese sweets for men,” this appears to be aimed at dudes. (M’kay!)

Illustration for article titled iDragon Ball/i Themed Sweets Coming To Family Mart In Japan
Image: Bandai Candy
Priced at 398 yen ($3.78), each set comes with a matcha-flavored Shenron wagashi and a custard-filled Dragon Ball.

Illustration for article titled iDragon Ball/i Themed Sweets Coming To Family Mart In Japan
Image: Bandai Candy
Since the are seven different Dragon Balls, you can try to collect, eat, rather, all of them!

Illustration for article titled iDragon Ball/i Themed Sweets Coming To Family Mart In Japan
Image: Bandai Candy
Which means you’ll have a whole plate of Shenron to plow through.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

