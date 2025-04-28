Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Is Almost Certainly Coming To Switch 2

The Nintendo Wii was the best place to play Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3, so its only fitting that its successor would eventually land back on a Nintendo console. It now seems all but inevitable that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, one of the biggest games of last year, will arrive on Switch 2 in its first 12 months.

Bandai Namco’s arena fighting game was recently rated for the upcoming hardware by the Saudi Arabia ratings board (General Authority of Media Regulation), as spotted by the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit. While not officially announced, it’s all but a slam dunk now that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero will arrive on Switch 2, likely some time before the end of 2025.

The game came to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC last fall with fun cinematic tag-team fights that mostly made up for its lackluster single-player offerings. Especially notable was that local couch co-op battles were limited to a single stage. There was also a fair amount of debate around the character balancing for online competitive play, something the series hasn’t traditionally been known for but which more players expect in the modern world of ranked leaderboards.

While Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is currently playable on Steam Deck, it remains to be seen how much performance it can squeeze out of the Switch 2. I have a hard time imagining it will push beyond 30fps, but the cel-shaded art style might hold up surprisingly well in handheld mode. It would be extra neat if the Switch 2 version had special motion control options, harkening back to Tenkaichi 3 on Wii, though I’m not holding my breath.

The game has been getting a steady stream of DLC since it released, with its first set of Daima characters joining the fighting roster last week. Hopefully, some or all of the existing DLC is part of the day-one package when Sparking Zero arrives on Switch 2.

