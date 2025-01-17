Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero's First DLC Reveals Big Upgrades For Gohan And Piccolo

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero felt a bit content-lite when it launched last year. Its first DLC pack will remedy some of that. Bandai Namco revealed that 11 new playable characters will join the arena fighter later this month, including all forms of Gohan and Piccolo from the most recent Dragon Ball film, Super Hero.

Early access to DLC1 for season pass owners begins on January 20. We don’t have a standalone price yet, but the full season pass for all three initial DLC packs is $35, suggesting it will be at least $15 for those who only own the base game. Here’s everything that’s included:

4 Gohans (Base, SS, Ultimate, Beast)

4 Piccolos (Base, Awakened, Orange, Giant)

2 Gammas (Base and form 2)

Cell Max

New Piccolo costume

3 Custom Battles﻿

It might strike some as stingy to not include all of Gohan and Piccolo’s transformations in the base game, but fans are happy to finally be getting them. “I DON’T CARE IF THIS ISN’T A COMPETITIVE GAME THIS IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL DRAGON BALL GAME OF THEM ALL,” wrote one in the comments of the trailer on YouTube.

Alongside the first DLC, Bandai Namco also announced an incoming Legendary Warrior Face-Off limited-time mode that will pit players against overpowered AI-controlled foes. The first one will be against Broly. While it’s not completely clear how the mode will work (or why it’s only sticking around for a little bit) players are interpreting it as the fighting game equivalent of an MMO raid, similar to events in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Otherwise, the focus is largely on incorporating all of the characters and transformations showcased in 2022's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which gave both Gohan and Piccolo massive power-ups to take on the return of Cell. DLC2 and DLC3, while not fully revealed, teased further additions from Dragon Ball Super and the new Dragon Ball Daima anime series that recently started streaming on Crunchyroll—it features the Z-fighters transformed back into children.

