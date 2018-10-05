Darren Fells and David Njoku of the Celevand Browns recently did a Dragon Ball Fusion inspired touchdown celebration. They are not alone.
Here’s how that celebration compares to the original.
Fells and Njoku have been planning this for months.
A day later, indoor pro team Green Bay Blizzard did their own Fusion celebration.
Dragon Ball has long been a popular celebration for touchdown and tackles.
JuJu Smith-Schuster has become synonymous with Dragon Ball.
To the point that his DBZ celebration is even in Madden.
Dragon Ball poses have also found their way into other sports.
And even K-pop!