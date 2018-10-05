Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: NFL

Darren Fells and David Njoku of the Celevand Browns recently did a Dragon Ball Fusion inspired touchdown celebration. They are not alone.



Here’s how that celebration compares to the original.

Advertisement

Fells and Njoku have been planning this for months.

Advertisement

A day later, indoor pro team Green Bay Blizzard did their own Fusion celebration.

Dragon Ball has long been a popular celebration for touchdown and tackles.

Advertisement

JuJu Smith-Schuster has become synonymous with Dragon Ball.

Advertisement

To the point that his DBZ celebration is even in Madden.

Dragon Ball poses have also found their way into other sports.

Advertisement

And even K-pop!