GIF

It’s the question that’s been asked by fan fiction since the dawn of time: who would win in a fight between Goku and Sonic The Hedgehog? And, more importantly, what would happen if all the purple parts of Frieza were Nic Cage’s face?



Thanks to Dragon Ball FighterZ modders, we’ll soon know the answers to both of those questions, especially the second one, which everyone is naturally very curious about. Here’s Sonic, courtesy of Beatz (via PC Gamer):

And here’s onifox’s nuanced and thought-provoking deep dive into Frieza’s true nature (video by SLOplays):

Dragon Ball FighterZ’s mod scene is still young, but already, this site has nearly 100 mods, most of which... don’t do a ton, but they’re kinda funny.

Oh, and for the record, a fight between Goku and Sonic would end with them kissing.