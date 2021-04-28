Dragon Ball Composer Shunsuke Kikuchi Dies At 89

Screenshot : 東映アニメーションミュージアム公式YouTubeチャンネル

Famed composer Shunsuke Kikuchi has died from pneumonia, Oricon reports. He was 89.



Kikuchi was born in Aomori Prefecture in 1931. He made his music debut in 1961 and went on to compose for an array of iconic shows, including the themes for Kamen Rider and Doraemon. His “Doraemon no Uta” (Doraemon’s Song) with lyrics by Takumi Kusube is one of the most famous themes in anime history.

He also scored shows like Tiger Mask, Dr. Slump, Dragon Ball, and Dragon Ball Z. As the Dragon Ball Wiki explains, he composed 23 packages of music between 1986 and 1995 for the original show and its follow-up DBZ, which ended up totaling over 400 pieces of music. So, if you’re a fan, you’re definitely familiar with his work.

May he rest in peace. And many thanks for all the great music.