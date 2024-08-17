Dr Disrespect Deletes Statement, Hyped Modern Warfare 2 Mod Gets Killed, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

This week saw Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm delete a post from late June in which he’d admitted to “inappropriate” behavior with a minor, and instead post a new tweet teasing a forthcoming return and the statement, “we have lots to talk about.” Additionally, we’ll fill you in on that new Valve game that thousands of people are playing even though it still hasn’t been officially announced, the chess pro who allegedly tried to poison her opponent with mercury, and the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 2 mod that was squelched by Activision right before it was set to release. All this and more awaits.