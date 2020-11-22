Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Odds and Ends

Doom Running On A Nintendo Game & Watch

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:doom
doomgame & watchnintendokotaku core
Illustration for article titled iDoom/i Running On A Nintendo Game Watch
Screenshot: stacksmashing

Nintendo’s new Game & Watch re-release is of course built on new hardware, not stuff from the 80s, and so folks have been able to do some interesting things with the handheld’s code. Like, first things first, getting Doom up and running.

stacksmashing had to make a few modifications to pull this off—like stripping the world of textures—but hey, you do what you gotta do to play Doom on a Game & Watch.

Note that only the very start of the movie is “man playing Doom”, the rest is a detailed explanation on exactly how it was done, so if you want to find out how the 1993 shooter was crunched down and squeezed into a tiny novelty handheld, watch the whole thing.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

