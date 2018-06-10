Players eager to rip and tear are in for a treat. Bethesda announced Doom Eternal during their E3 press conference tonight, showing off a trailer full of demons.

Bethesda rebooted Doom in 2016, offering a slightly different take on the classic first person shooter that was full of arena fights and melee executions. At the end of Doom, the Doom Slayer was stabbed in the chest by a huge-ass energy sword wielded by Samuel Hayden, a cyborg with a boring name. Doom Eternal presumably takes place following that betrayal.



The trailer showed off giant worm monsters and an Earth beset by devils, teasing at what’s to come. Bethesda will reveal more details at QuakeCon in August.