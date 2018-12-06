Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: ANN

In late October, Tokyo descended into Halloween chaos. Today, it’s being reported that four men have been arrested for overturning a small truck during festivities in Shibuya.



According to ANN and Tokyo Reporter, 20-year-old Shota Kojihara, 20-year-old Rikuo Kokubun, Yuta Kuroki, 27, and 22-year-old Takaaki Kawamura have been arrested. They are accused of taking part in overturning said truck.

However, authorities have identified a total of 15 men allegedly involved in the act and are planning to charge the remaining 11 suspects. Police analyzed clips and images on social media accounts as well as footage from 250 security cameras in Shibuya to identify the suspects.

Out of the remaining 11 men, five of them are foreigners. Tokyo Reporter lists known citizenships as British and French. Livedoor News reports that one of the foreigners questioned by the police said, “Because Japan’s Halloween is crazy, I thought even if you cause a ruckus, you wouldn’t be arrested.”



Eh. No. You will be.

Have fun during Halloween in Japan, but don’t do dumb shit. Please.