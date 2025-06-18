24 New Screenshots Show Why Donkey Kong Bananza Looks Like The Character's Biggest Adventure Yet

It’s been over 25 years since Donkey Kong’s last 3D adventure, the ill-fated Donkey Kong 64 for Nintendo’s third-gen console. The good news is that Donkey Kong Bananza looks to be avoiding all the pitfalls of its predecessor, embracing the gameplay DNA of Donkey Kong Country mixed with the sandbox mechanics of a 3D Mario.

No color-coded collectibles only certain characters can pick up this time around, although the famous DK Rap has been confirmed to appear in Bananza’s list of obtainable music tracks. Nintendo recently released two dozen screenshots showing the July 17 Switch 2 exclusive in all its glory, and the game looks like it’s shaping up to be the new blockbuster adventure DK fans have spent decades waiting for.