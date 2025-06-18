The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases | The Week In Games
24 New Screenshots Show Why Donkey Kong Bananza Looks Like The Character's Biggest Adventure Yet

Feature

24 New Screenshots Show Why Donkey Kong Bananza Looks Like The Character's Biggest Adventure Yet

Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 exclusive isn't holding anything back

nintendo
By
Ethan Gach
DK rides rhinos with Diddy and Dixie.
Image: Nintendo

It’s been over 25 years since Donkey Kong’s last 3D adventure, the ill-fated Donkey Kong 64 for Nintendo’s third-gen console. The good news is that Donkey Kong Bananza looks to be avoiding all the pitfalls of its predecessor, embracing the gameplay DNA of Donkey Kong Country mixed with the sandbox mechanics of a 3D Mario.

No color-coded collectibles only certain characters can pick up this time around, although the famous DK Rap has been confirmed to appear in Bananza’s list of obtainable music tracks. Nintendo recently released two dozen screenshots showing the July 17 Switch 2 exclusive in all its glory, and the game looks like it’s shaping up to be the new blockbuster adventure DK fans have spent decades waiting for.

2 / 26

Newly discovered golden bananas are DK’s latest obsession

DK hugs a gold banana.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku
3 / 26

Who needs a new Punch-Out with right hooks like that? (Me, I need a new Punch-Out)

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
4 / 26

Minecart levels are soooo back

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
5 / 26

Snow levels are back on the DK menu

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
6 / 26

The barrel-hopping Bramble Blast returns as well

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
7 / 26

I hope Pauline stays on DK’s back for the next Smash Bros.

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
8 / 26

We have Banjo-Kazooie at home

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
9 / 26

DK is late to the Madagascar cosplay competition

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
10 / 26

Me seeing a new Nintendo game vs. my wallet looking on in horror

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
11 / 26

Switch 2 particle effects? In this economy?

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
12 / 26

Yeah! Yeah!

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
13 / 26

DK can go Super Saiyan now

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
14 / 26

Try not to think too hard about where Bananza sits in the convoluted Pauline timeline

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
15 / 26

Nintendo is actually just prototyping new theme park rides

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
16 / 26

MacGyver could never

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
17 / 26

Cranky Kong is as useful as ever

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
18 / 26

Bananza’s map goes full 3D Metroidvania

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
19 / 26

“Dragon Fiiirrrre!!”

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
20 / 26

I’m only playing the underwater levels with Aquatic Ambiance in the background

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
21 / 26

I still can’t get over Swol Zebra Donkey Kong

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
22 / 26

DK can transform into a bird and poop exploding eggs

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
23 / 26

I’m worried about Pauline’s safety

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
24 / 26

Is this a trial balloon for Diddy Kong Racing 2?

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
25 / 26

It wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world for a Reading Rainbow reboot

A screenshot of Donkey Kong Banaza shows off the game.
Image: Nintendo
