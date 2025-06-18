17 Things We Just Learned About Donkey Kong Bananza That Have Us Hyped For The Switch 2's Next Big Exclusive

Donkey Kong Bananza just went from looking like a neat new spin-off for Nintendo’s long-standing ape to one of the Switch 2's first killer single-player exclusives. A 15-minute dedicated Nintendo Direct showed off stunning levels and more mechanics, collectibles, and secrets than you could shake a golden banana at. From environmental destruction to ancient Kong power transformations, Bananza looks like it’s pulling out all the stops. We still don’t know who’s making it, but it’s looking like the Super Mario Odyssey launch year successor some (read: me) had been hoping for. I’m now a Bananza believer. Here’s everything we just learned about Nintendo’s next big 3D adventure.