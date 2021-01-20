Photo : Alex Edelman ( Getty Images )

Donald Trump has been indefinitely suspended from Twitch. After the Capitol Building insurrection, Twitch suspended the then-president, now-professional angry baby man (who is no doubt weeks or even days from a TV deal), but with the caveat that it would “reassess his account after he leaves office.” In a statement, Twitch said that it’s turning the suspension into what essentially amounts to a ban because Trump’s statements “continue to be interpreted as calls to action, and we are taking this action to remove the potential for harm to our community and the general public.”

