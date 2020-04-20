Domino's Japan Releases Pizza Covered In Boba From Bubble Tea

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Last year, bubble tea’s popularity exploded in Japan. And now, Domino’s decided to release a pizza covered with those tapioca starch pearls.



With a state of emergency declared in Japan, perhaps Domino’s decided it was a good idea to bring bubble tea’s bubbles to people. On pizza.

As Kotaku previously reported, a bubble team boom caused long lines in Japan. There was even a bubble tea “theme park.”

Says Domino’s Japan (and I quote):

“Black tapioca pearls, baked to a juicy chewiness, on top of a thick layer of mozzarella cheese makes for one hearty pizza!”

But that’s not all! It also comes with a packet of maple syrup, because I have no idea why really.

Available from April 20, supples are apparently limited.

