Kotaku EastJapan

Domino's Japan Releases Pizza Covered In Boba From Bubble Tea

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:snacktaku
snacktakujapanpizza
Illustration for article titled Dominos Japan Releases Pizza Covered In Boba From Bubble Tea
Image: Domino’s
Last year, bubble tea’s popularity exploded in Japan. And now, Domino’s decided to release a pizza covered with those tapioca starch pearls.

With a state of emergency declared in Japan, perhaps Domino’s decided it was a good idea to bring bubble tea’s bubbles to people. On pizza.

As Kotaku previously reported, a bubble team boom caused long lines in Japan. There was even a bubble tea theme park.”

Says Domino’s Japan (and I quote):

“Black tapioca pearls, baked to a juicy chewiness, on top of a thick layer of mozzarella cheese makes for one hearty pizza!”

But that’s not all! It also comes with a packet of maple syrup, because I have no idea why really.

Illustration for article titled Dominos Japan Releases Pizza Covered In Boba From Bubble Tea
Image: Domino’s
Available from April 20, supples are apparently limited.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

