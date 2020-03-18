Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ian Walker
Filed to:SonicFox
SonicFoxEvil GeniusesFGCFighting game communitymetapost
23
Save
Photo: Evo, Robert Paul

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean has signed with the esports team Evil Geniuses. The outspoken fighting game player, often considered a legend in the making, was previously part of NBA veteran Rick Fox’s Echo Fox before its dramatic downfall. SonicFox is the reigning Mortal Kombat 11 champion.

Advertisement
Ian Walker

Staff writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

A NSFW Cosplay Tribute To Shadow Of The Colossus

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Japanese Idol Says Selling Bathwater Was Her Management's Idea

Games To Definitely Not Play While You're Not Leaving The House