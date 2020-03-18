Dominique “SonicFox” McLean has signed with the esports team Evil Geniuses. The outspoken fighting game player, often considered a legend in the making, was previously part of NBA veteran Rick Fox’s Echo Fox before its dramatic downfall. SonicFox is the reigning Mortal Kombat 11 champion.
Dominique “SonicFox” McLean has signed with the esports team Evil Geniuses. The outspoken fighting game player, often considered a legend in the making, was previously part of NBA veteran Rick Fox’s Echo Fox before its dramatic downfall. SonicFox is the reigning Mortal Kombat 11 champion.