As long as there have been video games that let you enter text, there have been people using rude words. Many just let you use them, others will block them, but Spider-Man on the PS1 did something a bit different.



At the player name entry screen, it would detect naughty words and as voice actor Casey Mongillo remembered this week, if necessary, make some changes.

But what if Ass Cinamon was my wrestling name.