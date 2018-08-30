The console port of Divinity: Original Sin 2, one of the greatest role-playing games ever made, is just about the best the developers could’ve done. It’s a solid port. It’s just not quite as perfect as the PC version.



Tomorrow, Larian Studios will release the “Definitive Edition” of Divinity: Original Sin 2. PC players will receive a free update that includes an overwhelming list of changes (seriously, look at them all). The game will also be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the first time, allowing a whole new audience to play my favorite RPG of the modern era.

Divinity: Original Sin 2, like its predecessor, is an isometric role-playing game with tons of dialogue options, intricate systems, and strategic combat. It was designed to be played with a mouse and keyboard, and that remains the best way to play it, but Larian has put together all sorts of tricks to make it feel decent on a controller. You can quickly zip to the inventory or character screen by holding the right trigger, for example. Holding down X will open up a circular “multi-search” tool that lets you examine several objects or containers at once:

It all works nicely, but it also adds a layer of extra clunkiness that just isn’t there when you’re playing with a mouse and keyboard. For example, on PC you can access your abilities with a single click or numerical key. On a PS4 controller, you need to press triangle, then manually navigate to whichever ability you want to use.

Also, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a game full of elaborate graphical effects (as Kirk showcased earlier this year). Just walking around the first area, the Fort Joy Ghetto, is enough to get the game’s frame rate dropping on PS4, and when you start introducing fire, things can get hairy.

So here’s my advice: Play Divinity: Original Sin 2. No matter what. If you can, play it on PC, but if you have to settle for the console version, I think you’re still going to have a damn good time.