Disintegration Released In June, Closing Servers In November

Disintegration, a shooter released earlier this year by V1 Interactive (headed by Marcus Lehto, one of Halo’s creators) tried some interesting stuff, but ultimately couldn’t find much of a fanbase. And so its multiplayer servers are due to shut down just five months later.



“ We have made the difficult decision to remove Disintegration’s multiplayer modes from the game across all platforms”, reads a statement on the game’s website. “ This will be done in phases over the coming months, starting today with the removal of the in-game store, and will conclude on November 17th with the full removal of multiplayer.”

The game’s singleplayer campaign will be unaffected.

“ From both the development team at V1 Interactive and publishing group at Private Division, we stand by the creative risks taken to launch such a unique, genre-bending game created by this small but talented and passionate team”, the statement continues. “ While our player base showed interest in the single player campaign, the game unfortunately struggled to build a significant audience necessary for a compelling multiplayer experience.”

Zack played the game back in June and didn’t really dig it. I liked it a little more, if only because I have a soft spot for robots who wear jackets.