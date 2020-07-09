Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Art Of Disintegration

Illustration: Disintegration
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
artdisintegration
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
I know the game came out a little while ago now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, but things on this planet have been busy, you know? And so tonight we’re circling back around to feature some art from Disintegration, mostly because I love a robot with a jacket on.

Below you’ll find some art that went into the game’s production, much of it including robots with jackets on (or at least parts of jackets).

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in the caption below the image.

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Scott Shepherd (Lighting/Composition by Marcus Lehto)
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Scott Shepherd
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Aaron de Leon
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Scott Shepherd (Lighting/Composition by Marcus Lehto)
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Aaron de Leon (Lighting/Composition by Marcus Lehto)
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Rajeev Nattam
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Scott Shepherd
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Ryan Demita
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Neil Blevins
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Neil Blevins
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Neil Blevins
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Ryan Demita
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Ryan Demita
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Scott Shepherd
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Ryan Demita
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Isaac Hannford
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Isaac Hannford
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDisintegration/i
Illustration: Rajeev Nattam
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

