Discord has added the ability to sort servers into folders. Heather Alexandra19 minutes agoFiled to: discordFiled to: discorddiscordDiscord has added the ability to sort servers into folders. This is incredibly useful for organizing all your servers, especially if you're a sneaky journalist lurking in over 80 community Discords. No, I will not tell you which ones.