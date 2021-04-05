Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Steamed

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, As Told By Steam Reviews

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, As Told By Steam Reviews
Image: ZAUM / Kotaku
A free update to a masterpiece? That adds full voice acting, new quests, and a slew other of bonus features? Gee, I’m sure Steam users are hating that.

I joke because Disco Elysium’s new Final Cut version might be the surest possible layup in Steam history. The original, released in 2019, was a role-playing masterpiece that outdid its own inspirations, like Planescape Torment, with a focus on smart, funny, tangibly satisfying writing and a timely reflection on a melting pot of political ideologies. Final Cut has opened the floodgates to new players—who I guess hate reading?—while freshening things up for longtime fans. It seems to have paid off; Disco Elysium’s Steam version has gained nearly 1,000 new positive reviews since the update dropped. Sometimes, it’s nice to just watch people talk about why a good thing is, in fact, good.

Illustration for article titled Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, As Told By Steam Reviews
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve
undefined
Image: Valve

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

DISCUSSION

laningham-joel
Bourbon Dingo

This game makes me feel like an ass.

I’m all for deep story, interesting narrative...

But, I just could not get into this game at all. Like, this was the very first title I ever got a Steam Refund for after trying to give it an hour and a half.