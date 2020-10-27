Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Odds and Ends

Disco Elysium Has A...Game Boy Port, Kinda

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:disco elysium
disco elysiumgame boypckotaku core
Illustration for article titled iDisco Elysium/i Has A...Game Boy Port, Kinda
Screenshot: Disco Elysium Game Boy Edition

Disco Elysium, one of the games of 2019, is available on most modern platforms, like the PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. It’s also now partly playable, and very stripped back, on the Game Boy, provided you play it in a browser.

Using the excellent GB Studio, which lets basically anyone make their own Game Boy-style experience, Colin Brannan has recreated the opening sequences of Disco Elysium in a retro, greenscale fashion that you can play right now.

It’s great! You’ll find the embed, and the controls, here.

Thanks Dancrane212!

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

asmodeusnoir
AsmodeusNOIR

According to the dev, a music update is coming - best wait for that for the full experience!