Diablo II: Resurrected launched last week with a host of annoying bugs and glitches, as is Blizzard tradition. While many of the crash-causing, progression-halting issues have been patched, other players continue to be plagued by a bug that’s keeping their characters from being able to join games.

As reported by the fine folks at Rock Paper Shotgun, Diablo II: Resurrected players have been dealing with character lockouts since the remastered version of the 2000 classic launched last Tuesday. When affected players attempt to enter a game they get a “Failed to enter game, this character is already in a game on the server” message and are unable to play.

Basically, the game doesn’t seem to be registering when affected characters leave a game so the servers think they are still being played. Judging by the 4,000+ response thread on the Blizzard forums and the preponderance of mentions of the error message on Twitter, it’s a relatively widespread issue.

Blizzard is aware of the character lockout problem but doesn’t seem to have a handle on it quite yet. The Diablo II: Resurrected servers were taken down briefly on Sunday to implement a fix for the issue, but some players remain locked out. According to Blizzard’s customer service Twitter developers are working to free characters that are still stuck in closed games.

The character locking issue and various other game saving and crashing bugs have contributed to what’s been a relatively rocky launch for Diablo II: Resurrected. On top of the technical issues, it’s also the first major Activision Blizzard game launched since the reveal of the lawsuit against the company. Filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, it details a history of abuse, harassment, and discrimination against female employees at the company.

Addressing players wary of supporting Activision Blizzard in light of the damning lawsuit, Diablo II: Resurrected design director Rob Gallerani recently said those on the fence about buying the game should “do what they feel is right.”

