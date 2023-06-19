The Sorcerer is a strong class so it’s not entirely surprising that this choice is one of the more popular ones in the game. The class has a number of high-performing builds, such as an Ice Shards Sorcerer build or an Arc Lash Sorcerer build. Classes like the Druid were probably never going to top the charts, although you could have made an argument that the Necromancer or even Rogue should have slash could have been the more popular pick. Regardless, it’s the Sorcerer that reigns supreme.

But the Sorcerer doesn’t necessarily outperform the other classes in this game, nor does it fall behind. There are strong builds for each class, and the popularity of the Sorcerer doesn’t mean it overshadows the other classes in the game. (Especially not you, my baby Necromancer.)