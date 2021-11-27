Revealed yesterday via an investor presentation, Daybreak Game’s Austin-based Dimensional Ink game studio is developing a new Marvel MMO. However, according to the same presentation, it will likely be a few years before we see a trailer or screenshot of the upcoming online superhero game.

As spotted by Eurogamer and Twitch streamer Miller, Daybreak’s parent company Enad Global 7 released its Q3 2021 financial report. In that presentation, which is available online, the company quietly announced that Daybreak and Dimensional Ink were working on a new AAA MMO “utilizing Marvel IP.”

According to another slide in the presentation, the unannounced Marvel MMO is being led by Jack Emmert. He currently is in charge of DC Universe Online, but before that, he helped design and run City of Heroes and co-founded the studio behind that MMO, Cryptic Studios.

I wouldn’t expect to be playing this Marvel game anytime soon. In the presentation, it’s listed under “longer-term” project, after 2022. So it’s likely that this game, if it is finished and released, won’t see the light of day until 2023 or 2024.

Interestingly, it was reported in 2019 that Daybreak was trying to develop a Marvel MMO around 2018, before the studio was hit with layoffs. It was shortly after that when the Marvel game was supposedly shelved. However, it seems it has been revived. Makes sense. Were talking about comic book superheroes. Those guys and gals never stay dead for long.

Daybreak, Marvel, and Diminesinal Ink have yet to officially confirm the news.



Hopefully, this Marvel MMO is more successful than past attempts. There was the aforementioned Marvel MMO that was reportedly canned by Daybreak in 2018, but before that, there was the 2013 release of the failed Marvel Heroes which shut down following a few name changes in 2017. Before all of that, Emmert’s Cryptic Studios was working on a Marvel MMO with Microsoft. But that game was canceled in 2008 and reborn as Champions Online, which is still around in 2021. And who knows how many other unannounced Marvel MMOs have been planned, pitched and canceled over the last decade.

However, the recent influx of Marvel games seems to have convinced someone with money that the world is ready for a Marvel MMO. Well, another Marvel MMO. Future Revolution on phones and tablets is already out and pretty damn good, actually.