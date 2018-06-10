Capcom unveiled the new Devil May Cry during Microsoft’s E3 press conference today and it looks rad as hell, y’all.



The game will be a “true” sequel to 2008's Devil May Cry 4. A short-haired Nero returns as protagonist and seems to have lost his arm, the source of much of his power, in a previous incident. Now, he’s searching through Red Grave City for answers, toting a new metal arm designed by snarky new sidekick Nico to “kick demon ass.”

There was plenty of demon ass-kicking to be had as Nero ripped through the streets with plenty of the series’ signature weapons alongside some new gadgets like a grappling hook fist. Game director Hideaki Itsuno is also back at the helm, after the series’ brief detour in 2013 with Ninja Theory’s DmC: Devil May Cry.

Closing out the trailer was one last reminder that this is set in the canon DMC universe—good ol’ Dante with a grizzled beard, riding a sick motorcycle. Also, was that Vergil ripping off Nero’s arm near the end? I’ve got little else to say other than that, I’m pretty psyched to tear through some demons with the bad-talking, demon-slaying boys again.

Devil May Cry 5 is currently set for a spring 2019 release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.