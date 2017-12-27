There are some good games in January’s PlayStation Plus lineup. In addition to some solid PS4 games with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Telltale’s Batman, the PS3 gets The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, and the Vita gets Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.



January’s PlayStation Plus lineup is:

PlayStation 4

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided



Batman: The Telltale Series



PlayStation 3

Sacred 3



The Book of Unwritten Tales 2



Vita (cross buy with PS4)