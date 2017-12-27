There are some good games in January’s PlayStation Plus lineup. In addition to some solid PS4 games with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Telltale’s Batman, the PS3 gets The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, and the Vita gets Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.
January’s PlayStation Plus lineup is:
PlayStation 4
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Batman: The Telltale Series
PlayStation 3
- Sacred 3
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
Vita (cross buy with PS4)
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness
- Uncanny Valley