There are some good games in January’s PlayStation Plus lineup. In addition to some solid PS4 games with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Telltale’s Batman, the PS3 gets The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, and the Vita gets Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

January’s PlayStation Plus lineup is:

PlayStation 4

  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Batman: The Telltale Series

PlayStation 3

  • Sacred 3
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Vita (cross buy with PS4)

  • Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness
  • Uncanny Valley