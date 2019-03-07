Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The latest Detective Pikachu trailer shows a rather down-in-the-dumps electric rodent sleuth. Online in Japan, people have fallen in love with this shiwa-shiwa (しわしわ or wrinkly) Pikachu, calling the character cute and creating fan art.



Here are some images of the wrinkly Pikachu.

One Twitter user called the movie’s version “Shiwachu” (Wrinkle-chu). Everyone seems to agree that Detective Pikachu is very cute.

