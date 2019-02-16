Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

There was a new Pokémon Detective Pikachu video released and in it we see some new scenes and a better look at some beloved Pokemon, like Bulbasaur.

But we also see what a Lickitung looks like in this new realistic style.

I hate it.



I’ve been a big fan of what I’ve seen of this film so far. The Pokémon creatures look good, the story seems like a great fit for a film and I like the cast. Then this thing opened its mouth and made me question this whole “Pokémon in the real world” concept.

Hopefully this is just one disturbing moment in an otherwise fun film. It can’t all be this gross...right?

Lickitung and Pokémon Dectective Pikachu hits theaters May 10th 2019.