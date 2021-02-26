Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Image: Capcom

Details are currently scant, but Capcom has announced that it’s aiming to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PC in early 2022. The game will be released on the Nintendo Switch next month.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION