Destiny’s Grimoire Cards, an infuriatingly scattered way to read up on a lore that’s actually pretty cool, are being combined and released in a series of books.



Bungie announced today the Grimoire Anthology, a “lore compendium designed and assembled for Destiny’s devoted and enlightened scholars and lore lovers, as well as fans of fantasy and science fiction storytelling.”

The first volume, at 128 pages, will be out in the Fall. Thumbing through these sounds like a very way productive way to get through loading screens.