Destiny 2's Season Of The Splicer Dawns On May 11

Goodness, is it season 14 already? Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer kicks off May 11, tasking players with hacking the Vex Network from the inside, revisiting the fabled Vault of Glass raid, and changing up their looks with an overly complex transmog system.

Season 14 looks to be all about those pesky Vex. The ancient metal warriors threaten to plunge the Last City into endless night, and the only way to stop them (aside from endlessly shooting at them) is to hack the network. To that end Mithrax, Kell of the House of Lig ht, will teach Guardians the ways of a Sacred Splicer in order to take down the Vex simulation and restore the light. Guardians will hack the Vex simulation in a six-player matchmade activity called Override, uncovering secrets and stealing Vex code. In the weekly pinnacle mission, Expunge, they’ll exploit vulnerabilities in the Vex Network in order to collapse it from the inside.

May 22 sees the return of the Vault of Glass raid, the site of some of my biggest failures as an original Destiny player. Once again Guardians will be tasked with navigating cracks in space and time to find Atheon, Time’s Conflux, and take it out before it gets too powerful. Players can expect numerous quality-of-life changes to the Vault to bring it up to speed with modern Destiny play. Maybe it’s finally my time. Probably not.

All that, plus the long-awaited ability for players to transmog armor, creating their own signature style by creating Universal Ornaments via a process that hurts my head to read about.

Hit up the Season of the Splicer page for more information on all of this Vex-hacking goodness.