The next expansion to Destiny 2 is Forsaken, out September 4 and bringing a bunch of stuff to Bungie’s space shooter, including a wild new mode and an overhaul of how weapons work.

Perhaps the biggest change is the new gun system, which Bungie says will allow you the flexibility to equip just about any type of weapon in just about any slot. While Destiny 2 reserved shotguns and other heavy weapons for your “Power” slot, Forsaken will allow you to equip up to three shotguns at once, like some sort of crazy person. There’s also a new bow-and-arrow (!!) weapon and new supers for each class.

Destiny 2's first incarnation had static rolls for weapons—in other words, every weapon would always have the same stats—but Forsaken will bring back random stat rolls, allowing Destiny players to return to the loot-hunting compulsions for which the first game was known. This will add more grind to the game as the most hardcore players chase the best stats and drops, which is something that many of those players have wanted.

The expansion will take place in a new location in the Reef, and the story will task you with hunting down seven different Fallen barons. It’ll culminate in a raid called the Dreaming City that Bungie describes as “like the Vault of Glass and Dreadnaught had a baby.” The Dreaming City is actually a full endgame destination, Bungie says, with a raid inside it. “Full of secrets to discover and bosses to defeat, this destination also houses the brand-new raid and is the first space designed from the ground up to support endgame content,” the company said in a press release.

There’s also a brand new 4v4 mode called Gambit that will combine PVE and PVP, pitting two teams against one another as they compete first to kill computer-controlled enemies, then to kill each other. Each team will have an energy bank and compete to fill up that bank with motes of light. When the bank is full, a team will be able to summon a “prime evil” and invade the other team. This one will be playable on the show floor at E3 next week.

This summer, Bungie added, PVP quickplay will permanently change to 6v6, just like everyone wanted. Rumble’s also coming back for good.

Year two of Destiny 2 will also have an “annual pass” with “premium content releases” that Bungie says will feel a little different than the expansions we saw this past year, Curse of Osiris and Warmind. The studio’s David “Deej” Dague wasn’t clear about the differences, but hinted that they won’t be as story-heavy as previous expansions.

Forsaken costs $40 on its own, and $70 with the annual pass.