Bungie Just Announced Destiny 2's Next Three Expansions

Destiny 2's next annual expansion, Beyond Light, will arrive on September 22.

Revealed during Bungie’s Destiny 2 livestream today, the upcoming expansion will focus on the Jupiter’s icy moon of Europa, the birthplace of the game’s Exo race. It’s main antagonist will be Eramis, a Kell Baroness of the House of Devils trying to rally the Fallen on Europa in a bid to forge a new empire.

The expansion will add a new elemental power called Stasis “rooted in the Darkness” that players will be able to wield using new subclasses, as well as a new raid that takes place within Euorpa’s Deep Stone Crypt.

Beyond Light will also bring back the Cosmodrome, the Russian rocket field from the first game.

Bungie said this new expansion will mark the beginning of a new era of the game, and confirmed it will be followed by two new expansions: The Witch Queen in 2021 and Lightfall in 2022.

While Beyond Light will add Europa as a brand new destination, The Witch Queen and Lightfall will each bring new, original locations as well. But as this these new locations are added, Bungie said it will also need to take some away, putting them in what it’s calling “the Destiny vault.”

This is part of a new system for rotating old content out of the game while also rotating classic raids and strikes from the original game into Destiny 2.

Correction: a previous version of this article mistated who Eramis is.