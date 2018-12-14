It’s holiday season in Destiny, a video game in which players travel through space trying to get at least one exotic drop before they die. That means it’s time for The Dawning, an annual event devoted to sleighs and snow. Last year’s Dawning was full of Grinchy loot boxes, but this year’s is stuffed with holiday cheer.

This iteration of The Dawning, a limited-time Destiny 2 event which started this week and lasts until January 1, 2019, tasks you with picking up an oven and using it to bake cookies based on ingredients you can collect all over the universe, from Vex Milk (ew) to Taken Butter (ewwwwwww). Combine these ingredients in your Holiday Oven with supplemental energy like Delicious Explosion and Bullet Spray and you’ll make a series of delicious treats, which you can then deliver to all of the game’s vendors in exchange for rewards.

What’s cool about this event is that it doesn’t require you to do anything special. There’s no brutal grinding or tedious questing—you’ll just collect ingredients as you play. Cabal enemies will drop Cabal Oil, Fallen will drop Ether Cane, and so on. You’ll need to switch up your weapons for the supplementary ingredients—getting Sharp Flavor, for example, requires you to slash enemies with a sword—but other than that, this event just provides another set of rewards to acquire as you play through the game. (Deliver enough cookies and you’ll get a new exotic Sparrow that looks like a sleigh as well as weekly Powerful rewards.) It’s a lot of fun to rack up ingredients as you’re playing normally, and it’s quite the contrast from last year’s microtransaction-heavy Dawning event.

I’ve had an on-again-off-again relationship with Destiny 2 since Forsaken launched in September. On one hand, the game is a blast to play. On the other hand, it’s a treadmill. On one hand, PvP is as fun as it’s ever been. On the other hand, keeping up your Power level feels like a full-time job. Whereas the new Black Armory content was a turnoff, events like The Dawning get me stoked to keep jumping back into the game. I’m still not sure where Destiny 2 will fit into my life long-term, but I am sure of one thing: Baking cookies owns.