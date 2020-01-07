Destiny 2’s New Exotic Mission Is Worth Doing Just To Hear Shaxx Sing

This isn’t over until Shaxx sings. Screenshot : Kotaku ( Destiny 2 )

Destiny 2’s weekly update today brings with it a new exotic quest that’s short, easy to complete, and ends with one of the best character moments the game has ever had.



Devil’s Run is a sidearm that shoots lasers and has one of the shortest questlines I’ve ever come across in the game. All you have to do to get it is play a match of the newest mode, Sundial, collect the new quest, take it back to Saint-14, and then head to a new mission that takes place on Twilight Gap in the EDZ.



There’s nothing to kill in there, another unusual but refreshing change of pace. Instead, you simply run around the Crucible map alone collecting 10 Timelost Fragments from the remains of old guardians. That’s it. The whole thing, including the Sundial run, took me less than half an hour.

Video via Bodacious Steve

But while getting a new exotic weapon without a bunch of grinding is nice, the real treat is the conversation that takes place while you’re looting corpses. First Saint-14 hops on the comms to reminisce about the original battle that took place in Twilight Gap. Then Osiris joins in, poking fun at Saint-14’s pride and flair for the dramatic. Finally, Shaxx, arbiter of the Crucible, shows up to ask what the hell you’re doing running around Twilight Gap outside of a match.



The banter runs for a couple minutes after the mission ends, with Saint-14 asking about Eris Morn and interrogating Shaxx about the backstories behind the weapons he gives out to Guardians who compete in the Crucible. “The Revoker, what’s the story behind it, what does it do?” asks Saint-14. “It shoots bullets, Saint, it’s a gun…” Shaxx says.



Before everyone logs off, Saint even gets Shaxx to sing by calling in an old debt. “I’m on the moon, it’s made of cheese,” the Titan croons. Some rewards are worth more than loot.

