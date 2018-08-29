Image: Activision

Just in time for Forsaken, PlayStation Plus members can get Destiny 2 as part of September’s offerings. As an added bonus, the game is available starting today. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PS Plus membership.



September’s PS Plus games are:

PlayStation 4

Destiny 2



God of War III Remastered



PlayStation 3

Another World 20th Anniversary Edition (crossbuy with PS4 and Vita



QUBE Director’s Cut (crossbuy with PS4)



Vita